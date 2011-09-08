* Dendreon to outline restructuring plan on Thursday

* Faces tough battle to win investor confidence

* Shares down 5.4 percent in morning trading

By Toni Clarke

BOSTON, Sept 8 Dendreon Corp DNDN.O, which makes the high-priced prostate cancer vaccine Provenge, faces an uphill battle to win investor confidence after withdrawing its sales forecast for the drug, and the company will discuss restructuring plans later Thursday.

Dendreon will address investors after the market closes and lay out a plan that is expected to focus on cutting manufacturing costs and boosting profit margins.

But it will be a tough slog, and investors are more interested in action than words. The company's shares fell nearly 6 percent in morning trading on Nasdaq, hurt in part by European approval on Wednesday of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) new prostate cancer drug, Zytiga.

"It's not good enough for management to just tell investors that they think that can do X, Y or Z," said Eric Schmidt, an analyst at Cowen and Co. "If Dendreon wants to convince us they can improve their margins to levels more in line with the industry, they are going to have to make actual progress before many of us buy in."

Gross profit margins in the pharmaceuticals industry range from 70 percent and 90 percent. Dendreon's was roughly 42 percent in the last quarter.

Dendreon management lost a lot of credibility with investors last month when it abandoned its 2011 sales forecast for Provenge on the heels of disappointing second-quarter sales. The surprise move cost the company two-thirds of its market value and sparked a flood of lawsuits.

At issue now is whether sales of Provenge were held back due to a steeper-than-expected learning curve among physicians, as management believes, and concerns over reimbursement, or whether there is a fundamental lack of demand.

The company previously blamed the slow ramp-up in sales on manufacturing constraints that are no longer a problem.

Joseph Pantginis, an analyst at Roth Capital Partners LLC, said the slow sales are mainly due to a lack of understanding about a new product that has been on the market for just over a year. But he also said management needs to prove it is creating demand for the vaccine, which costs $93,000 for a course of treatment.

"They definitely have taken a hit from a credibility standpoint," Pantginis said. "Companies that blind-side investors like this tend to be in the penalty box for a while."

On Thursday, Sanford Bernstein initiated coverage of Dendreon with an "underperform" rating and a price target of $8.00, saying the market may become too crowded and too complex for immunotherapies such as Provenge to achieve much "commercial traction."

"Our findings also suggest that as urologists and oncologists get more options, they will be more likely to consider combination therapy," Sanford Bernstein analyst Geoff Porges said in a research report. "With multiple new hormonal and targeted treatments for prostate cancer on the horizon, we question whether Provenge can achieve even today's much reduced consensus estimates."

Before abandoning its long-held forecast, the company had indicated 2011 Provenge sales would reach $350 million to $400 million, with about half of the total coming in the fourth quarter as manufacturing capacity increased.

The company said only about 25 percent of potential Provenge prescribers were aware of a June 30 decision by Medicare to cover the drug's cost and the issuance of a so-called Q code that can help speed reimbursement. It said many doctors were holding off on prescribing Provenge until they were sure they would get paid.

Cowen's Schmidt is skeptical that lack of physician education is the cause of Dendreon's problems.

"I'm sure concern over reimbursement is a headwind but nothing any other company hasn't experienced," he said. "I think there is a real demand issue here."

Dendreon shares were off 5.4 percent at $10.98 in late-morning trading on Nasdaq. They are down from a year high of $43.96 in May. (Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot in New York)