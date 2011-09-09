* Stock up but analysts cautious on long-term gains

BOSTON, Sept 9 Dendreon Corp's DNDN.O stock rose 4 percent on Friday but is unlikely to sustain long-term gains until the sales potential of its Provenge prostate cancer vaccine becomes clear, analysts said.

A restructuring plan announced late Thursday, which included the ouster of its chief operating officer, was a step in the right direction and gave the stock a boost, but cost-cutting alone will not be enough to boost profits, the analysts said.

"We are generally pleased with the details of Dendreon's corporate update and restructuring," Cory Kasimov, an analyst at JPMorgan, wrote in a research note. "Nevertheless, we expect Dendreon to remain a 'trading stock' in the near-term. Given the poor sentiment around the name, we suspect that the absolute performance of Provenge will dictate the fundamental direction of Dendreon's shares."

Uncertainty remains about the potential for Provenge after the company surprised investors last month by withdrawing its 2011 sales forecast for the drug.

Dendreon shares rose 4 percent to $11.32 in late-morning trading. They are down from a high of $43.96 in May.

In withdrawing its sales forecast for Provenge, the company cited a steeper-than-expected learning curve among physicians and concerns over whether the treatment would be reimbursed by insurers.

The withdrawal of the forecast sparked a sell-off in which the company lost two-thirds of its market value.

Dendreon said on Thursday that August sales of Provenge were $22 million, a 16 percent gain over July sales, and said it expects modest quarter-over-quarter growth.

"The sequential growth in August in Provenge sales as well as infusing sites is encouraging," Howard Liang, an analyst at Leerink Swann, said in a research note, "although clearly sustainability of the sales growth trend will be key to the stock."

Geoff Porges, an analyst at Sanford Bernstein, said he does not believe the restructuring plan will result in profitability any sooner than he originally forecast, which is 2016. Dendreon said it expected to generate $120 million in annual cost savings.

"We believe the company needed to announce annual cost savings in the range of $200 million in order for the restructuring plan to generate significant earnings upside versus our forecast and for the stock to look interesting at current levels," Porges said.

The real question is whether there is enough demand for Provenge to drive sales over the long term.

"Dendreon's inability to meet early sales expectations, increasing competition, and a lack of visibility on how to mobilize appropriate patients makes it impossible to have conviction on Provenge's peak potential," Eric Schmidt, an analyst at Cowen and Co, wrote in a research note. (Reporting by Toni Clarke; editing by John Wallace)