Oct 25 Drug maker Dendreon Corp is
looking for a suitor after sales for its lead product, prostate
cancer drug Provenge, were weaker than expected, according to a
Bloomberg report.
The Seattle-based company is working with JPMorgan Chase &
Co to help it find a buyer, Bloomberg said, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Dendreon's troubles began in 2011 after the company withdrew
its sales forecast for the drug. Questions have also emerged
about the veracity of the clinical trials that led to Provenge's
approval.
The company had said over the years that physician
uncertainty about reimbursement and the need for added
manufacturing capacity have contributed to slow sales for the
drug.
Since Provenge's 2010 approval, easier-to-use and more
effective prostate cancer treatments have also entered the
market.