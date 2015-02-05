Feb 5 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Thursday it has raised its bid for
worldwide rights to a prostate cancer vaccine owned by bankrupt
drugmaker Dendreon Corp.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant said that in response to
competing bids, it has hiked its bid to $400 million in cash
from $296 million for the drug, called Provenge, and certain
other assets.
Seattle-based Dendreon filed for bankruptcy protection in
November after sales of Provenge fell short of expectations and
left the company deep in debt.
Valeant said a bankruptcy court has approved its status as a
stalking horse bidder, which entitles it to a break-up fee and
expense reimbursement if its bid does not succeed at auction.
The bid deadline to participate in an auction is Feb. 10,
with a possible auction to be held on Feb. 12.
Valeant shares were down 1 percent in Toronto and traded
slightly lower in New York, on Thursday morning.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by
Peter Galloway)