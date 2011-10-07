* Quicker relief, ease of use help Zytiga pill
* Zytiga's fast ramp-up seen hurting Dendreon
* Bavarian Nordic vaccine moving into Phase III trials
By Ransdell Pierson
NEW YORK, Oct 7 Interest in Dendreon Corp's
DNDN.O Provenge vaccine to treat prostate cancer seems to be
waning following recent approval of Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N)
more-convenient and faster-acting Zytiga treatment, according
to some doctors and industry analysts.
"The bloom is off the rose for Provenge because patients
are looking for something that can treat them more quickly,"
and with greater convenience, said Charles Duncan, a
biotechnology analyst for JMP Securities.
Although Provenge extended patient lives by an average of
about four months in clinical trials, it does not significantly
delay progression of symptoms -- including the bone pain which
is a hallmark of advanced prostate cancer.
Even so, hopes for Provenge were sky high when U.S.
regulators approved it in April 2010 for patients with prostate
cancer who had failed to benefit from standard medicines that
work by blocking the body's production of testosterone. Some
analysts had expected the vaccine, which spurs the immune
system to attack prostate cancer cells, to eventually capture
annual sales of more than $4 billion.
But Duncan, whose company helped sponsor the "Cancer
Immunology: A Long-Awaited Reality" conference in New York on
Thursday, said Provenge is likely to generate peak annual sales
of no more than $500 million because of shortcomings that have
become evident to patients and doctors.
They include the time and inconvenience of extracting white
blood cells from patients and sending them off to Dendreon
plants, where they are combined with vaccine components.
Patients then receive the final product through infusions.
Dr. Susan Slovin, an oncologist with Memorial
Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, said many patients and doctors
are gravitating instead toward J&J's Zytiga -- a pill approved
in recent months for advanced prostate cancer patients that
have failed to benefit from chemotherapy.
The drug, known by its chemical name abiraterone, also
prolonged life by about four months in clinical trials. But
patients experience symptom relief far sooner with it than with
Provenge, said Slovin, who was interviewed at the conference
sponsored by strategy consulting firm MD Becker Partners LLC.
J&J'S PILL COMING ON STRONG
"Abiraterone is taking the market by storm; there is a much
faster effect with it" than Provenge, Slovin said. "Patients
feel they're getting something beneficial. Pain is markedly
improved, along with the ability to eat, drink, go out and do
what they normally would do."
"The patient says, 'Look, I really don't see the need to
sit here and send my (blood) to wherever. I really don't want
to wait. I want to take a pill and go to Florida.' "
Moreover, while Zytiga is expensive -- at about $5,000 a
month, usually for eight cycles -- it is far less costly than
Provenge.
Dendreon stunned investors in August by withdrawing its own
sales forecast for Provenge because it was taking longer than
expected for doctors to become comfortable with reimbursement
issues for the product, which costs $93,000 for a course of
treatment.
"I don't think Provenge will fall out of the arena; I do
think it will still be used, but not with the same alacrity as
when it first hit our formulary," said Slovin, whose hospital
is one of the world's most prestigious cancer centers.
Dr. James Gulley, a director of clinical trials for the
National Cancer Institute, said there is a "clear utility" for
Provenge.
"Patients love the idea that your immune system is helping
you fight cancer," he said. But Gulley said its manufacturing
process poses challenges that have no doubt hampered demand for
the product. "The vaccine has to be made for each individual
patient."
Gulley is leading clinical trials of an experimental
vaccine to treat prostate cancer that could be taken out of the
freezer and injected into patients -- eliminating the hassles
seen with Provenge.
The National Cancer Institute developed the vaccine, called
ProstVac, and licensed it to Danish biotechnology company
Bavarian Nordic (BAVA.CO). NCI would be entitled to royalties
on sales of the vaccine, which is slated to move into
late-stage trials in coming weeks.
Gulley said ProstVac prolonged patient lives by eight
months in mid-stage trials -- roughly twice the benefit seen in
separate trials of Provenge and Zytiga. But he cautioned that
ProstVac's true potential will not be known until its
far-larger planned Phase III trials are completed.
He said the vaccine, which coaxes immune system T-cells to
attack a protein called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) --
could prove to be a bigger drug than Provenge.
"Here's why: because it is off the shelf. There are no
logistical constraints."
Currently, the world's top selling prostate cancer drugs
are Taxotere (docetaxel), a chemotherapy sold by Sanofi
(SASY.PA), and drugs that reduce testosterone, the male hormone
that fuels the growth of prostate cancer. They include
AstraZeneca Plc's (AZN.L) Zoladex and Casodex, and widely-used
Lupron.
Prostate cancer kills about 250,000 men a year globally
and is the second most common cause of cancer death in men in
the United States, after lung cancer.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson, editing by Bernard Orr)