Nov 21 Deneb Investments Ltd:

* Deneb will be unbundled to Seardel shareholders and listed on main board of JSE on Dec. 1

* Deneb does not intend to raise capital as part of listing

* New listing by way of introduction of co's entire issued share capital

* On listing date issued share capital of Deneb will consist of 557,892,317 ordinary no par value shares

* On listing stated capital of Deneb will amount to approximately R1.62 billion