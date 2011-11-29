Nov 29 Denison Mines Corp (DML.TO) said on
Tuesday that it could potentially boost the resource estimate
at its Mutanga project in Zambia by 16 to 24 million pounds of
uranium, based on exploration drilling completed this year.
Denison warned that while the results look promising, it
has not done enough drilling to properly define an increase in
the resources. Exploration at Mutanga will continue in 2012.
The Toronto-based miner explored three zones at the project
as part of the second phase of its 2011 drilling program. The
company said it will prepare a resource estimate for the Dibwe
East Zones 1 and 2 by the end of the first quarter of 2012.
Denison produces uranium and vanadium in the United States.
The company has development-stage uranium projects in Canada,
Zambia and Mongolia.
(Reporting by Julie Gordon, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)