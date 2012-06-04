BRIEF-Panamax decides on capital increase
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
ISTANBUL, June 4 Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia said on Monday it has mandated headquarters to issue bonds up to 2.7 billion lira ($1.45 billion).
Denizbank made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.
($1 = 1.8570 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
* Total issue volume is approx. 229 thousand euros ($243,976.60)
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate for trade or competitive policy reasons, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published on Monday, echoing other politicians rejection of U.S. claims.
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 13 Sibanye Gold Ltd has secured a loan of $2.65 billion to support the acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company, the only U.S. miner of platinum and palladium, the South African company said on Monday.