ISTANBUL Jan 24 Denizbank, Franco-Belgian bank Dexia's Turkish unit, said the process to sell it could be pulled if offers were not high enough.

The sale process was continuing and may reach an outcome in February, chief executive Hakan Ates also told journalists on Tuesday.

Dexia said in October it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch and White & Case to review strategic options for its stake in the Turkish bank.

On Jan. 9, HSBC pulled out of the bidding to buy Denizbank, a person familiar with the matter said.

HSBC and Qatar National Bank had been frontrunners to buy the business and were conducting checks on it, sources had told Reuters. The business was expected to fetch up to $6 billion. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Dan Lalor)