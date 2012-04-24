ISTANBUL, April 24 Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will raise its bond issue volume of 350 million lira ($194.93 million) to 500 million lira due to the level of bids, arranger Deniz Yatirim said on Tuesday in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.

The simple yield on its 175-day bank bond will be 10.32 percent while the simple yield on its 385-day bond will be 10.67 percent, Deniz Yatirim said. ($1 = 1.7955 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)