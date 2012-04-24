Not every failing bank should be seen as systemic -ECB's Coeure
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
ISTANBUL, April 24 Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia will raise its bond issue volume of 350 million lira ($194.93 million) to 500 million lira due to the level of bids, arranger Deniz Yatirim said on Tuesday in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange.
The simple yield on its 175-day bank bond will be 10.32 percent while the simple yield on its 385-day bond will be 10.67 percent, Deniz Yatirim said. ($1 = 1.7955 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)
MAASTRICHT, The Netherlands, Feb 16 Not every failing bank in the euro zone should be regarded as systemic, a European Central Bank policy-maker said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 16 Top AstraZeneca shareholder Woodford Investment Management said on Wednesday it had added to its stake in the pharmaceutical firm and was confident in its growth outlook.
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said it will reconsider an October ruling that the structure of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) is unconstitutional.