BRIEF-Hudson Executive Capital reports 6.1 pct stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
ISTANBUL Nov 22 Turkish lender Denizbank secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $328 million and 503 million euro ($677 million) at a total cost of Libor/Euribor + 75 basis points, the bank said on Friday.
The bank, owned by Russia's Sberbank, said the deal was coordinated by Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo and 47 banks from 23 countries took part in the deal. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)
* Hudson Executive Capital LP reports 6.1 percent stake in Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc as on February 28, 2017 - SEC filing
* CME Group Inc says a total open interest of 123.1 million contracts on march 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 10 Italian toll road operator Atlantia expects to receive binding offers for a minority stake in its motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia (ASPI) by mid-April, its CEO said on Friday.