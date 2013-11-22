ISTANBUL Nov 22 Turkish lender Denizbank secured a one-year syndicated loan in two tranches of $328 million and 503 million euro ($677 million) at a total cost of Libor/Euribor + 75 basis points, the bank said on Friday.

The bank, owned by Russia's Sberbank, said the deal was coordinated by Standard Chartered and Wells Fargo and 47 banks from 23 countries took part in the deal. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)