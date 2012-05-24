(Refiles to insert words 'its income' in third from last paragraph)

* Sberbank in exclusive talks

* Second foray into Europe after VBI deal

* Sberbank seeks at least 5 pct of profit abroad by 2014

By Oksana Kobzeva and Seltem Iyigun

MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, May 24 Bailed out Franco-Belgian lender Dexia has begun exclusive talks with Russian lender Sberbank to sell its Turkish unit DenizBank, and wants to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

Sberbank, Europe's No.2 lender by market value, is seeking a foothold in its long-eyed Turkish market and was competing for DenizBank with Qatar National Bank.

Sberbank now appears to be the only bidder and is in exclusive talks, Dexia said in a statement on Thursday, adding that Sberbank had submitted a binding offer.

"The official bid is planned to be made by the end of May," one banker said earlier.

Sources said previously that the Belgian government, a Dexia shareholder and responsible for most of its guarantees, had wanted 1.5 times DenizBank's book value, which according to Reuters calculations is around $3.6 billion.

French Les Echos newspaper reported on Thursday that the price should be close to the 3 billion euros ($3.77 billion)expected by the Franco-Belgian bank. It said talks should take several weeks and be completed in the summer.

Crippled by the euzo zone debt crisis, Dexia was bailed out last October by France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and its assets are being sold. It is set to be left as a portfolio of bonds and loans in run-off.

If the deal proceeds, DenizBank will be the second step in Sberbank's international foray, after it paid 505 million euros ($635.5 million) in February to buy VBI from Austrian lender Volksbanken AG, aiming to boost its presence in emerging Europe.

Sberbank is ramping its activities in central and eastern Europe and Turkey to diversify away from a home market where it controls a third of overall lending and half of household deposits. It aims to earn at least 5 percent of income from international operations by 2014.

DenizBank, Turkey's sixth largest private sector bank, has 588 branches across Turkey, a further branch in Bahrain, a Vienna-based subsidiary Denizbank AG and a Moscow-based unit for clients doing business in Russia.

It had total assets of 44.8 billion Turkish lira ($24.2 billion) at the end of 2011. Before its break-up, Dexia had planned that DenizBank would make up 25 percent of its income in 2014.

Sberbank shares closed 3.55 percent up in Moscow, outperforming a broader MICEX index which was 0.21 percent down.

($1 = 0.7947 euros) ($1 = 1.8510 Turkish liras)