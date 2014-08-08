Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
ISTANBUL Aug 8 Turkish lender Denizbank , owned by Sberbank, said on Friday it was cooperating with the Russian bank for the financing of Istanbul's third airport.
Denizbank saw no impact on the bank from international sanctions against Russia, Board Chairman Hakan Ates told reporters.
Ates also said the bank planned to have a significant share in the bank consortium for the airport financing. (Reporting by Evren Ballim; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
March 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday:
MOSCOW, March 16 State-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund is potentially interested in acquiring a stake in Eurasia Drilling Company, the fund's head Kirill Dmitriev said on Thursday.
BOSTON, March 16 Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of the co-founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmacy charged with murder and racketeering for his role in a 2012 meningitis outbreak that killed 64 people across the United States.