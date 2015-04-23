(Adds details, background, quote)
By Nishant Kumar and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
LONDON/BOSTON, April 23 London-based Denjoy
Capital Partners, backed by powerful investor Blackstone Group
, is shutting down its European long-short equity hedge
fund following a slump in returns, a letter to investors seen by
Reuters showed.
Hedge funds were hit hard in Europe last year due to poor
returns and rising costs as a result of a growing regulatory
burden, which has led to a record number shutting.
The Denjoy Integral Fund - which bets on both rising and
falling shares - recorded overall returns of 13.9 percent since
its launch in May 2011 through to the end of February, the
letter to investors showed - but last year its investments lost
7.6 percent in value.
By comparison, the Eurekahedge Europe Long Short Equities
Hedge Fund Index lost 0.34 percent in 2014.
The fund was launched by Frederic Denjoy, a former Brevan
Howard Asset Management partner, with seed money from Blackstone
Alternative Asset Management, and it reported assets of $190
million in February, another investor letter showed.
The hedge fund will return capital by the end of May.
"Whilst this decision has been a tough one to make, I made
it without hesitation when I realised that the fund would
struggle to deliver best-in-class returns within the current
framework," Denjoy, 37, told investors in the letter.
He declined to comment for the story.
Denjoy Capital Partners joins the likes of Bramshott
Capital, Goldbridge, BlueBay and OVS Capital who have all shut
down hedge funds since last year.
The firm, which focused on picking European stocks, was
viewed as a potential heavy hitter in the industry because its
founder came from one of the world's biggest hedge fund firms
and had won Blackstone's seal of approval.
Considered one of the industry's savviest investors,
Blackstone has invested roughly $55 billion in hedge funds and
has raised more than $2 billion for its two so-called seeding
funds, which help get new fund managers started.
Competition for a piece of those assets, usually distributed
in $100 million to $150 million chunks, has been fierce, fund
managers familiar with the selection process have said.
Blackstone has seeded fewer than 20 new hedge fund managers.
The Denjoy Integral Fund's first year was a tough one,
ending in a loss of 13.9 percent, the letter showed. Performance
then picked up with a 13.4 percent gain in 2012 and a 25.25
percent gain in 2013.
In March, Leo Guo, Frederic Denjoy's former colleague at
Brevan Howard who had joined him at the launch, left the
company, according to records with UK's Financial Conduct
Authority.
