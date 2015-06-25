(Adds emergency landing, police comment)

COPENHAGEN, June 25 Bomb squad experts were investigating a Turkish Airlines plane that had to make an emergency landing in Copenhagen on Thursday after crew spotted a suspicious bag, police said.

The plane had been travelling from Istanbul to New York and landed at about 1350 GMT.

"A small bag was found onboard which nobody claimed and the crew therefore decided to contact Copenhagen airport to ask for permission for an emergency landing," Kristian Aaskov, duty police officer, told Reuters by telephone.

Crew and passengers had been evacuated before the plane was taxied to a deserted area to be checked by bomb experts and sniffer dogs.

Aaskov said he expected the bomb squad to finish the search of the plane soon.

