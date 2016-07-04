BRIEF-Pershing Square Holdings reported NAV of $18.15 per share as of Jan. 31
* Releases monthly net asset value and performance report for January 2017
COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) -
* The management company Via Venture Partners has raised a new private equity fund, Fond III, of 1 billion Danish crowns($149.43 million) with Danish pension funds PFA and ATP as equal investors.
* The investment focus of the new fund will be on Nordic businesses within technology and services, Via Venture Partners said in a statement.($1 = 6.6923 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, redigeret af Nikolaj Skydsgaard)
Feb 1 UK consumer giant Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc is in talks to buy baby-food maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
CHICAGO, Feb 1 Blackstone Group LP said on Wednesday it will invest $500 million to renovate Chicago's Willis Tower, upgrading amenities for tenants and adding new dining and entertainment space in a building that was once the world's tallest.