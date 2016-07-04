COPENHAGEN, July 4 (Reuters) -

* The management company Via Venture Partners has raised a new private equity fund, Fond III, of 1 billion Danish crowns($149.43 million) with Danish pension funds PFA and ATP as equal investors.

* The investment focus of the new fund will be on Nordic businesses within technology and services, Via Venture Partners said in a statement.($1 = 6.6923 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, redigeret af Nikolaj Skydsgaard)