COPENHAGEN, June 17 Denmark's central bank gave
the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025
government bonds:
Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2019
Settlement: June 20, 2014
Previous
Auction date June 17, 2014 May 6, 2014
Allotment price 118.22 117.58
Yield 0.57 0,74
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 8.28 4.48
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.79 2.74
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.63 1.64
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: June 20, 2014
Previous
Auction date June 17, 2014 May 20, 2014
Allotment price 100.20 100.25
Yield 1.73 1.73
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 2.02 5.61
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.61 5.01
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.12
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment
at the cut-off bid level.
