COPENHAGEN, July 1 Denmark's central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025 government bonds: Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: July 4, 2014 Previous Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014 Allotment price 118.46 118.22 Yield 0.50 0,57 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 7.80 8.28 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.70 1.79 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.59 4.63 Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: July 4, 2014 Previous Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014 Allotment price 101.15 100.20 Yield 1.64 1.73 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 5.26 2.02 Allotted (bln DKK) 4.22 1.61 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.25 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Shida Chayesteh)