Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
COPENHAGEN, July 1 Denmark's central bank gave the following results of auctions on Tuesday of 2019 and 2025 government bonds: Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: July 4, 2014 Previous Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014 Allotment price 118.46 118.22 Yield 0.50 0,57 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 7.80 8.28 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.70 1.79 Bid-to-cover ratio 4.59 4.63 Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: July 4, 2014 Previous Auction date July 1, 2014 June 17, 2014 Allotment price 101.15 100.20 Yield 1.64 1.73 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 5.26 2.02 Allotted (bln DKK) 4.22 1.61 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.25 1.25 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Shida Chayesteh)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.