COPENHAGEN, Nov 19 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2016 and a
2025 government bond:
Denmark 2016 government bond :
Coupon: 2.5 pct.
Maturity: Nov 15, 2016
Settlement: Nov 21, 2014
Previous
Auction date Nov 19, 2014 Sep 16, 2014
Allotment price 105.04 105.48
Yield -0.04 -0.04
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 3.93 3.70
Allotted (bln DKK) 0.95 1.77
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.14 2.09
Denmark 2025 government bond :
Coupon: 1.75 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2025
Settlement: Nov 21, 2014
Previous
Auction date Nov 19, 2014 Nov 5, 2014
Allotment price 107.55 107.15
Yield 1.02 1.06
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 6.88 5.39
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.41 2.60
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.88 2.07
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; edited by Teis Jensen)