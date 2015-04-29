COPENHAGEN, April 29 The Danish central bank sold treasury bills worth 2.06 billion Danish crowns ($304 million) at auction on Wednesday.

It was the third time running the central bank accepted bids after refusing to do so at three previous auctions in February and March to avoid pressure on the crown.

The total bids from investors was 5.44 billion crowns.

