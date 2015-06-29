COPENHAGEN, June 29 The Danish central bank sold
treasury bills worth 300 million Danish crowns ($45 million) at
auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 2.7 billion crowns.
The cut-off rate was -0.6 percent for the treasury bills
maturing December 1.
The central bank has been using the T-bill auctions as one
tool to control the rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to
the euro, by declining bids at some points when it believes the
currency is too strong.
By refusing to sell the short-dated bonds, or selling a very
small amount, the central bank curtails demand for
crown-denominated assets, thus stemming demand for the national
($1 = 6.7320 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)