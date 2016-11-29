COPENHAGEN Nov 29 Denmark's central bank sold
8.06 billion Danish crowns ($1.15 billion) worth of treasury
bills at an auction on Tuesday after receiving bids worth 11.92
billion crowns.
The cut-off rate was -0.72 percent for the bills that mature
in March 2017.
The cut-off rate was -0.68 percent for the bills that mature
in June 2017.
At its last auction on November 9, the bank sold 3.5 billion
crowns worth of Treasury bills.
The central bank has at times used T-bill auctions as one
tool to control the exchange rate of the Danish crown, which is
pegged to the euro, by declining bids when it has deemed the
currency too strong.
($1 = 7.0259 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)