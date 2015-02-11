* Graphic on Danish monetary and exchange-rate policy link.reuters.com/nur93w
COPENHAGEN Feb 11 The Danish central bank did
not accept any bids at its auction of treasury bills on
Wednesday, extending a suspension of bond issuance into the
short-dated debt to keep the crown stable.
The central bank has been battling to keep the national
currency in a narrow range to the euro, moving
interest rates well into negative territory and intervening in
the foreign exchange market at unprecedented levels.
At the end of last month it suspended the issuance of
longer-dated government bonds, effectively removing 75 billion
Danish crowns worth of demand from the market while hoping that
rates on existing bonds are reduced through higher demand.
Wednesday's auction of treasury bills maturing on June 1
drew bids totalling 5.9 billion Danish crowns
($897 million). At the last such auction on Jan. 29, the cut-off
rate for treasury bills was -0.54 percent.
"It is mostly investors from abroad who buy treasury bills
and if the central bank accepted their bids it would have
increased the inflow of euros and other currencies," Nordea
analyst Jan Storup Nielsen said.
The Danish central bank said in December it wanted
outstanding T-bills to amount to 30 billion Danish crowns by the
end of 2015. It declined to comment on what impact Wednesday's
action would have on that target.
Governor Lars Rohde told Reuters last Friday that lower
liquidity as a result of not issuing government bonds would be
considered as a "cost of war" in the central bank's effort to
keep crown close to central parity against the euro.
The bank spent over 100 billion Danish crowns ($15 billion)
intervening last month to keep the currency within a tight range
against a falling euro and has cut its deposit rate four times
in three weeks to an unprecedented low of -0.75 percent.
Analysts have suggested a further 70 billion Danish crowns
have been spent on intervention since the end of January.
At 0943 GMT the crown was at 7.4440 per euro.
Under the Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agrees to
keep the crown in a corridor of 2.25 percent either side of a
central parity rate of 7.46038 to the euro. In practice, it has
kept it in a range of 0.50 percent either side.
($1 = 6.5773 Danish crowns)
