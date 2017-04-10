BRIEF-Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
* Frontfour and Sandpiper's nominees to join Granite REIT's board of trustees and directors
COPENHAGEN, April 10 Denmark's central bank sold 1.0 billion Danish crowns ($142.32 million) in one treasury bill while refusing bids for another at an auction on Monday after receiving bids worth 3.8 billion crowns in total.
The cut-off rate was -0.69 percent for the bills that mature in June 2017. It did not accept any bids for another t-bill maturing in September.
The central bank has at times used T-bill auctions as one tool to control the exchange rate of the Danish crown, which is pegged to the euro, by declining bids when it has deemed the currency too strong.
($1 = 7.0264 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Teis Jensen)
* Wall Financial Corporation announces F'18 Q1 operating results and financial statements
* Fiera Capital QSSP II Investment Fund and Fiera Capital, as manager of fund, announced they will redeem all series of class A shares of fund on August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: