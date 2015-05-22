COPENHAGEN May 22 Denmark want to keep a tacit
exemption that allows its banks to count mortgage-backed bonds
as highly liquid assets if it becomes the only country outside
the euro zone to join the European Union's banking union.
The demand, made by Economy Minister Morten Ostergaard on
Friday, may rankle with EU regulators who have wanted to iron
out national differences in new banking rules agreed in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
"The Danish government considers it as an extremely
important point that each Danish bank within the banking union
can continue to cover up to 70 per cent of their buffer by
highly secure Danish mortgage bonds," Ostergaard told Reuters.
"That is of utmost importance if Denmark is to participate
in the euro group's banking union," he said.
The European Commission said last year it backed Denmark's
position that its mortgage-backed bonds could be seen as highly
liquid assets used in buffers against months-long shocks in
financial markets.
But the European Banking Authority and the European Central
Bank want such national anomalies stamped out so that investors
can compare banks like for like across borders.
The liquidity buffers are required by the Basel III rules
drawn up as the world's main regulatory response to the crisis
and endorsed by leaders of the G20 economies, including the EU.
Basel III stipulates up to 60 percent of a bank's liquidity
buffer must be in the form of cash or top-rated government
bonds. Mortgage bonds can only be included, subject to a
discount, in the remaining 40 percent of the buffer.
Danish banks hold together 750 billion Danish crowns ($110
billion) in mortgage-backed bonds, close to the 70 percent
limit.
($1 = 6.7612 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Erik Matzen; Additional reporting by Huw Jones in
London; Writing by Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)