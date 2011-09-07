COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 Denmark's economics and business minister said on Wednesday that a finance committee had agreed to make adjustments to a bank aid package to help the country's smaller liquidity-squeezed banks and promote mergers within the sector.

The centre-right government first aired the idea of the plan at the beginning of July, a week after another small Danish bank fell into state hands, and after it emerged that international funding markets had shut out all but a handful of Denmark's biggest banks.

The government, which faces elections next Thursday, has said the plan would make it more attractive for healthy banks to take over struggling peers to avoid failures in the future. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)