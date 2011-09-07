COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 Denmark's economics and
business minister said on Wednesday that a finance committee had
agreed to make adjustments to a bank aid package to help the
country's smaller liquidity-squeezed banks and promote mergers
within the sector.
The centre-right government first aired the idea of the plan
at the beginning of July, a week after another small Danish bank
fell into state hands, and after it emerged that international
funding markets had shut out all but a handful of Denmark's
biggest banks.
The government, which faces elections next Thursday, has
said the plan would make it more attractive for healthy banks to
take over struggling peers to avoid failures in the future.
