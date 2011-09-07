* New plan aimed at helping banks' access to funding

* Plan to encourage mergers within the sector

* Econ Min says expects EU Commission to aprove plan soon (Adds details, background, comment)

COPENHAGEN, Sept 7 Danish political parties agreed on Wednesday to adjust a bank aid package to help the Nordic country's smaller liquidity-squeezed banks and promote mergers within the sector, the economics and business minister said.

The centre-right government first aired the plan in early July, a week after a small Danish bank fell into state hands, and after it emerged that international funding markets had shut out all but a handful of Denmark's biggest banks.

The government, which faces elections next Thursday, has said the plan would make it more attractive for healthy banks to take over struggling peers to avoid failures in the future.

"I expect that the European Commission will approve the document within a short time since we have had a good dialogue with the Commission," Economics and Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen told Reuters after the deal between parties.

All but one party in parliament's finance committee agreed to the government's proposal, officials said.

Worries that more small Danish banks could fail spread after small local bank, Fjordbank Mors, fell into the hands of state administrators in June, the ninth Danish bank to be taken over by the state since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

The government's Bank Package III was created to ensure orderly dismantling of troubled financial institutions, but has offered little guarantee to creditors when banks fail, which has contributed to making international funding markets reluctant to lend to small Danish banks.

Under the deal, the government will set up a committee to identify the country's systemically important banks -- effectively those that are too big to fail.

That part of the proposal would need a longer process to pass and is expected to be finalised next year. (Reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)