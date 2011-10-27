COPENHAGEN Oct 27 Four major Danish banks have passed a European check-up of large financial institutions' capital strength, Denmark's central bank said on Thursday.

The European Banking Authority (EBA) had set a core tier 1 capital requirement of 9 percent and carried out the test in cooperation with national authorities as part of plans for recapitalisation of European banks.

The test found that Danske Bank , Jyske Bank , Sydbank and Nykredit had no significant exposure to vulnerable governments, the Nationalbank said in a statement.

All four banks passed the test, though Nykredit would need to boost its capital by 0.05 billion euros due to the exposure of its mortgage portfolio under the transitional rules, the central bank said. (Reporting by John Acher)