BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd intends to buy further shares in Hunter Hall International
* John Bridgeman has issued instructions to its brokers to seek to acquire further shares in Hunter Hall International
COPENHAGEN Jan 11 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday that Danish banks are generally sound, and large and medium-sized institutions have sufficient capital to withstand economic conditions significantly worse than what is expected.
"One bank will need additional capital," the Nationalbank said in a statement without identifying it. "However, in the event of a very severe negative shock to the Danish economy, more banks will need to strengthen their capitalisation."
Overall, the liquidity of the Danish banks is good, but with a considerable variation between banks, the central bank said.
The most significant challenge in the coming years is that large amounts of senior debt will mature, including state-guaranteed debt issued in 2009-10, and banks would need to adjust to a situation without government guarantees, it said. (Reporting by John Acher)
By Geo Tharappel Feb 14 Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Tuesday as a stronger dollar weighed on sentiment while investors awaited the congressional testimony by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other currencies, was flat near a three-week high hit on Monday. "The uptick in the dollar yesterday is acting negatively for regional markets," said Mikey Macain
SINGAPORE, Feb 14 Singapore will for the first time allow foreign takeovers of non-bank finance firms as part of steps to strengthen their financial resilience and operational flexibility, the central bank said on Tuesday.