COPENHAGEN Dec 5 Danish central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said on Monday that Denmark should not introduce any new general aid packages for banks until the current support packages expire in 2013 and 2014.

"It is the Nationalbank's view that any new state guarantees should not be considered until the existing opportunities are exhausted," Bernstein said in a speech to the Danish Bankers Association's annual meeting.

Bernstein said the funding problems of the Danish banking sector were not general problems, but affect some weak banks.

"Therefore we believe specific problems should be solved with specific actions, and not with a general extension of a general deal, (such as) opening up for guarantees for all banks," Bernstein told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference.

"If we should at all consider such a reopening,... it should only happen after the current options have been used," he added.

Bernstein said it was unsustainable policy for banks to depend on state aid, so Denmark needed to prepare to leave that situation behind.

