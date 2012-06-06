BRIEF-CDL Investments New Zealand says profit after tax rise 54.7 pct for full year
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
COPENHAGEN, June 6 The Danish central bank said on Wednesday that Denmark's largest banks are robust but some small and mid-sized financial institutions would need to strengthen their capital base in stress scenarios.
"The large banks generally strengthened their capital bases in 2011," the Nationalbank said in a statement with a new financial stability report.
"(The) Nationalbank's stress test shows that the largest banks are robust," Governor Nils Bernstein said in the statement.
Bernstein said any problems arising among small and medium-sized Danish banks could be solved within the existing framework for mergers and resolution.
"It is important that banks with low excess capital adequacy endeavour to strengthen their capitalisation," he added. (Reporting by John Acher)
* Profit after tax of nz$27.0 million for year ended 31 December 2016, an increase of 54.7%
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 Outlets of Santander Bank , already under fire for lending practices, denied mortgages to women, minorities and low-income borrowers in the U.S. Northeast more frequently than nearby banks, according to an analysis by an industry reform group on Thursday.
Feb 16 The U.S. Justice Department has joined a whistleblower lawsuit against UnitedHealth Group Inc that claims the country's largest health insurer and its units and affiliates overcharged Medicare hundreds of millions of dollars, a law firm representing the whistleblower said on Thursday.