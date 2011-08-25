(Adds quotes, details, background)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 Denmark's economics and business minister on Thursday said the government had political support for a plan to help avoiding more bank failures and help the country's smaller banks regain access to international funding markets.

The centre-right government, which faces an election by mid-November, reached a deal with all political parties in parliament except for one on measures intended to make it easier for administrators to take over unhealthy parts of banks.

Economics and Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen said the plan would make it more attractive for healthy banks to take over struggling peers to avoid failures in the future.

"All parties agree that we are in a turbulent situation on the international finance markets, and that Danish banks are in a difficult funding situation," Mikkelsen said.

The head of the Bankers Association, the main lobby for the Danish financial industry, said that the measures increase the chances that Denmark can avoid more bank failures and promote consolidation of the sector.

"That is decisive in order to maintain a healthy banking sector in Denmark," Danish Bankers Association chief Jorgen Horwitz said in a statement, adding that the country's banks did well in the latest European stress test.

Worries that more small Danish banks could fail spread after small local bank Fjordbank Mors fell into the hands of state administrators in June, the ninth Danish bank to be take over by the state since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

The government's Bank Package III was created to ensure orderly dismantling of troubled financial institutions, but offers little guarantee to creditors when banks fail, which has contributed to making international funding markets reluctant to lend to small Danish banks.

Under the new deal, the ministry said it would set up a committee to identify the country's systemically important banks -- effectively those that are too big to fail.

"This should calm down the funding situation which is decisive and will benefit the whole sector..." Horwitz said.

Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic region with about 100 banks in all, many of them very small local and regional banks.

A number of those are facing a liquidity squeeze ahead of the expiry of a state guarantee in 2013, and all but a handful of the country's biggest banks have seen their access to international funding freeze up.

The 2013 expiry of individual state guarantees to the banks have caused worries and contributed to the liquidity squeeze on some banks, leading the government and Central bank to look for ways to facilitate funding.

Earlier this month, the Danish central bank moved to improve financial institutions' access to liquidity by allowing good quality bank loans to stand as collateral for loans from the central bank.

Under the new deal, a healthy bank which takes over a struggling peer will receive a financial reward.

In addition, Finansiel Stabilitet, the state company set up to take over and administer failing banks, would swallow the struggling parts of the bank, allowing an acquirer to take over only the healthy parts.

Banks deemed systemically important could face higher capital requirements and be closely monitored in line with international efforts to introduce such measures, officials said. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Anna Willard)