(Adds quotes, details, background)
* Danish econ min says has agreement on new aid to banks
* Says Danish banks are in difficult funding situation
* Says deal will make consolidation more attractive
COPENHAGEN, Aug 25 Denmark's economics and
business minister on Thursday said the government had political
support for a plan to help avoiding more bank failures and help
the country's smaller banks regain access to international
funding markets.
The centre-right government, which faces an election by
mid-November, reached a deal with all political parties in
parliament except for one on measures intended to make it easier
for administrators to take over unhealthy parts of banks.
Economics and Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen said the
plan would make it more attractive for healthy banks to take
over struggling peers to avoid failures in the future.
"All parties agree that we are in a turbulent situation on
the international finance markets, and that Danish banks are in
a difficult funding situation," Mikkelsen said.
The head of the Bankers Association, the main lobby for the
Danish financial industry, said that the measures increase the
chances that Denmark can avoid more bank failures and promote
consolidation of the sector.
"That is decisive in order to maintain a healthy banking
sector in Denmark," Danish Bankers Association chief Jorgen
Horwitz said in a statement, adding that the country's banks did
well in the latest European stress test.
Worries that more small Danish banks could fail spread after
small local bank Fjordbank Mors fell into the hands of state
administrators in June, the ninth Danish bank to be take over by
the state since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.
The government's Bank Package III was created to ensure
orderly dismantling of troubled financial institutions, but
offers little guarantee to creditors when banks fail, which has
contributed to making international funding markets reluctant to
lend to small Danish banks.
Under the new deal, the ministry said it would set up a
committee to identify the country's systemically important banks
-- effectively those that are too big to fail.
"This should calm down the funding situation which is
decisive and will benefit the whole sector..." Horwitz said.
Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic
region with about 100 banks in all, many of them very small
local and regional banks.
A number of those are facing a liquidity squeeze ahead of
the expiry of a state guarantee in 2013, and all but a handful
of the country's biggest banks have seen their access to
international funding freeze up.
The 2013 expiry of individual state guarantees to the banks
have caused worries and contributed to the liquidity squeeze on
some banks, leading the government and Central bank to look for
ways to facilitate funding.
Earlier this month, the Danish central bank moved to
improve financial institutions' access to liquidity by allowing
good quality bank loans to stand as collateral for loans from
the central bank.
Under the new deal, a healthy bank which takes over a
struggling peer will receive a financial reward.
In addition, Finansiel Stabilitet, the state company set up
to take over and administer failing banks, would swallow the
struggling parts of the bank, allowing an acquirer to take over
only the healthy parts.
Banks deemed systemically important could face higher
capital requirements and be closely monitored in line with
international efforts to introduce such measures, officials
said.
(Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Anna Willard)