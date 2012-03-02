COPENHAGEN, March 2 The Danish government announced on Friday a set of measures that will include allowing lenders to shift bad property loans to the state to strengthen their finances, a move seen rescuing corporate bank FIH Erhvervsbank.

The centre-left government said the package it has agreed on with four opposition parties would also boost small and medium-sized firms' access to financing.

"The overall package will improve loan financing by at least 20 billion Danish crowns ($3.6 billion) and export guarantees by at least 20 billion," the Ministry of Business and Growth said in a statement.

The economic crisis has made it more difficult for small and medium-sized companies in particular to obtain bank financing, the ministry said.

"That is attributable, among other things, to financial institutions booking big losses on loans which has made them more cautious, and many smaller companies have very modest capital," it said.

Unlisted FIH Erhvervsbank has already taken advantage of the new agreement and transferred 17 billion Danish crowns ($3.05 billion) worth of property loans to a new entity controlled by the state company that manages troubled banks, the bank and the government said.

Concern that more small banks in Denmark's highly fragmented banking sector could fail have lingered after tiny local bank Fjordbank Mors went into state administration last June, the ninth bank to be taken over by the state since the financial crisis began in 2008.

FIH Erhvervsbank, owned by pension insurance companies, is the sixth-biggest bank in Denmark and a lender to Danish enterprises.

Once FIH Erhvervsbank's real estate loan portfolio is handed over to the state entity, FIH will be re-established as a specialised corporate bank, the ministry said.

"It was necessary...FIH had a hold on the entire banking sector since other banks would have had to pay the bill had FIH been left to itself," said Alm Brand analyst Stig Nymann.

He added that FIH was first in line as creditor on the loans and other banks would have lost money had FIH asked for the respected companies to throw in the towel.

"The deal is exclusively to facilitate funding as the risk still lies with FIH. The bank is guaranteeing the loans with all of its equity capital," Nymann said.

Other banks will also be able to take advantage of the opportunity to transfer property loans to the state, and Alm. has already expressed interest in doing so.

"If there are other cases - and that cannot be ruled out - we will look at that," Minister for Business and Growth Ole Sohn told a news conference. "This is not an exclusive model."

Sohn said it was in the government's interest to create a healthy financial sector.

"In relation to the solution regarding FIH, the Danish Bankers Association finds it positive that a solution has been found which can also be used in other cases," the banking association said in a press release.

As part of the package, a specialised financial institution will be established to lend to agriculture, which will give viable farms better access to financing, the ministry said.

Export financing will be boosted with 15 billion crowns for export loans and with further export guarantees of at least 20 billion crowns in the coming years via the export credit fund, it said. ($1 = 5.5763 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende and John Acher)