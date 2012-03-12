COPENHAGEN, March 12 Ratings agency Moody's said on Monday that Denmark's new support package for its banks is "credit positive" and would help avoid cuts in the value of assets held by senior creditors and depositors.

The centre-left government unveiled a set of measures earlier this month that will include allowing lenders to shift bad property loans to the state to strengthen their ability to continue providing credit to borrowers.

The support package, which the government agreed on with four opposition parties, was seen rescuing corporate bank FIH Erhvervsbank and will also create a new agricultural financing institution that will accept farm loans from banks.

Moody's called it a positive step to improving a key problem area that also reduced the risk of an earlier support scheme, known as Banking Package III, being used to impose haircuts on holders of senior unsecured debt and depositors.

"Although the support package is a symptom of an ailing agricultural sector, its development is credit positive for Danish banks as an additional funding source for farmers," Moody's said in statement. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by John Stonestreet)