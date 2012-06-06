* Central bank says big Danish institutions solid

* Says some smaller banks should boost capital

* Number of banks likely to continue to decline (Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN, June 6 Denmark's largest banks are robust but some small and mid-sized financial institutions should boost their capital bases to cope with potential market stresses, the Danish central bank said on Wednesday.

Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic region, with 107 financial institutions in all, and the Nationalbank said in a new financial stability report that it expected a recent trend towards consolidation to continue.

"(The) Nationalbank's stress test shows that the largest banks are robust," central bank governor Nils Bernstein said, with the report noting that large domestic banks generally strengthened their capital bases in 2011.

The four banks that participated in a capital test performed by the European Banking Authority (EBA) - Danske Bank , Sydbank, Jyske Bank and Nykredit - have excess capital adequacy that remains positive in all the Nationalbank's stress test scenarios, he said.

Those banks' Tier 1 equity remains above 9 percent, even if government capital injections are excluded, he added.

Bernstein said the number of financial institutions in Denmark, which stood at 185 in 2000, was likely to continue to fall.

"This is a structural trend, and (the) Nationalbank has no target for the number of banks in Denmark," he said.

The decisive factor is that individual banks - no matter how large or small - have a viable business model and contribute to providing capital and financial services efficiently, he said.

Some of the country's small and medium-sized banks would need to strengthen their capitalisation in stress scenarios, the central bank said.

But any problems arising among small and medium-sized Danish banks could be solved within the existing framework for mergers and resolution, Bernstein said.

"It is important that banks with low excess capital adequacy endeavour to strengthen their capitalisation," he added.

Most of the small and mid-sized banks with more loans than deposits at the start of the crisis have narrowed those funding gaps in recent years or turned them into surpluses, the central bank said.

"This is positive, since the small and medium-sized banks generally have limited market access," Bernstein said, adding it was important that small and medium-sized banks, for which government-guaranteed securities still made up a considerable part of their balance sheets, continued to adjust to a "viable business model."

The housing market plays an role in the economy and has great influence on financial stability, the central bank said.

Bernstein said it was a flaw of the government's tax reform that it did not restore a link between property value tax and current property valuations.

He said such a link would reduce harmful fluctuations in house prices, and could be done without increasing the overall level of taxation. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Mark Potter)