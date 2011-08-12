(Adds details, quotes, background)

COPENHAGEN Aug 12 Several small Danish banks are in a liquidity squeeze and the government is working on new measures to make it safe for foreign investors to lend to Denmark's banks, Economics and Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen said.

Questions about the health of banks across Europe have driven financial stocks down sharply this week and prompted emergency action to cool speculative selling in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

The collapse of a number of Danish banks since the 2008 financial crisis have kept pressure on the industry, which is supported by state guarantees. There have also been signs of European bank-to-bank lending freezing up.

"It is hard for some of the smaller banks to get liquidity," Mikkelsen told a news conference on Friday.

Mikkelsen said some Danish financial institutions would face "serious challenges" in 2013 when the state guarantee expires, and added that he expected to reach a political deal on new measures to avoid more bank failures soon.

He told a news conference that the government was also working to identify the systemically important banks in Denmark.

Last month, Mikkelsen pledged to take action to clean up the fragmented sector after it emerged that the international funding market had shut down for all but a handful of the biggest banks as the government made it clear it was unwilling to bear losses for bank failures.

A small local bank, Fjordbank Mors, failed in June, marking the ninth Danish bank to fall into the hands of state administrators since the start of the financial crisis.

The failure in February of Amagerbanken was the highest-profile Danish bank collapse since Roskilde Bank in mid-2008.

Towards the end of July, Standard & Poor's said Denmark's banking crisis is not over and up to 15 more banks could default due mainly to boom-year loans to the commercial property and farm sectors.

Mikkelsen said that a number of small banks exposed to the real estate sector were having trouble finding funding.

Worries about Denmark's small banks have sent costs of insuring against default of Danish government debt spiking in recent weeks.

Spreads on Danish five-year credit default swaps hit a fresh two-and-a-half-year high of 98 basis points on Friday, according to financial data provider Markit. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by Patrick Graham)