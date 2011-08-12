* Econ minister says will encourage mergers among Danish banks

COPENHAGEN, Aug 12 Denmark's economics and business minister said on Friday the government was working on a plan to help the country's smaller banks regain access to international funding markets and to make it more attractive for the sector to consolidate.

Questions about the health of banks across Europe have driven financial stocks down sharply this week and prompted emergency action to cool speculative selling in France, Italy, Spain and Belgium.

The collapse of a number of Danish banks since the 2008 financial crisis has kept pressure on Denmark's fragmented financial industry, which is supported by state guarantees.

A number of small Danish banks are facing a liquidity squeeze ahead of the expiry of a state guarantee in 2013, and have seen their access to international funding freeze up.

"I will launch a concrete detailed proposal within a very short time and it will address exactly that problem," Economics and Business Minister Brian Mikkelsen told a news conference.

"There is quite a number of small banks that are exposed to real estate and the agricultural sector, and we know that a number of small banks have problems getting liquidity," he said.

"We need to solve ... the access to liquidity and funding for healthy banks," Mikkelsen said, but he did not disclose details of the government's plan.

He said some Danish financial institutions would face "serious challenges" in 2013 when the state guarantee expires.

The planned measures would also make it more attractive for healthy Danish banks to take over struggling rivals, Mikkelsen added.

Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic region with about 100 banks in all, many of them very small local and regional banks.

"We would like to encourage consolidation in the sector," Mikkelsen said. That could include extending a scheme that allows the state to take over unhealthy parts of banks and bad loans, to make them more attractive as merger candidates.

Mikkelsen said he had held several meetings with the financial sector over the summer and got a positive response.

The proposal would also include identifying the systemically important banks in Denmark.

In July, a European Banking Authority health check known as a stress test found Denmark's four biggest banks, Danske Bank , Jyske Bank , Sydbank SYDb.CO and mortgage lender Nykredit to be sound.

Mikkelsen pledged last month to take action to clean up the banking sector after it emerged that the international funding market had shut down for all but a handful of the biggest banks as the government made it clear it was unwilling to bear losses for bank failures.

A small local bank, Fjordbank Mors, failed in June, the ninth Danish bank to fall into the hands of state administrators since the start of the financial crisis.

The failure in February of Amagerbanken was the highest-profile Danish bank collapse since Roskilde Bank in mid-2008.

Towards the end of July, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said Denmark's banking crisis is not over and up to 15 more banks could default, mainly due to boom-year loans to the commercial property and farm sectors.

Worries about Denmark's small banks have prompted a spike in the cost of insuring against default on Danish government debt in recent weeks.

Spreads on Danish five-year credit default swaps hit a fresh two-and-a-half-year high of 98 basis points on Friday, according to financial data provider Markit. (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Catherine Evans)