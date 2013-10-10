(Adds details, comments, share price)
* Danske Bank's capital requirement to increase to 15 pct by
2019
* Pivotal to strengthen banks' robustness to resist crises -
Minister
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Oct 10 Denmark is to raise capital
requirements over a five-year period for seven of the country's
lenders, including the country's biggest bank Danske Bank
, joining global efforts to boost the sector's
stability.
"It is pivotal that we strengthen the banks' robustness so
we can resist future crises," Minister for Business and Growth
Henrik Sass Larsen said in a statement.
Some analysts said the moves were in line with expectations
and would not impose further capital-raising demands on lenders.
"The new requirements are roughly as expected. None of the
banks have to change their business or get more capital,"
analyst Jesper Christensen at Alm. Brand Bank said.
Starting in 2014, the capital requirement for Danske Bank
will gradually be increased by 3 percentage points to 15 percent
of its risk-weighted assets, though the requirement could be
changed in 2017, the ministry said in a statement.
Danske Bank, which in June was ordered by a Danish regulator
to change how it calculates its solvency ratio and to set aside
more risk capital, already exceeds the requirement. Last year
the bank had a capital adequacy ratio of 21 percent of
risk-weighted assets.
The new requirement is lower than the 15.5 percent suggested
by a government-appointed expert group in March, but higher than
the requirements for the other Danish systemically important
financial institutions or SIFIs, reflecting Danske's
significance in the Danish economy.
For Jyske Bank, the country's second-biggest
lender, the capital requirement will be increased by 1.5
percentage points, and for Sydbank, BRFkredit
and DLR Kredit it will be increased by 1
percentage point.
For Nykredit and the Danish part of
Stockholm-based Nordea it will be raised by 2
percentage points.
The requirements will be reviewed in 2017 and compared with
the requirements in seven other European countries. If Denmark's
requirements diverges from the average in these countries, they
can be raised or lowered, the ministry said.
(Additional reporting by Erik Matzen; Editing by David Holmes)