COPENHAGEN Oct 25 Denmark's central bank, Nationalbanken, said on Thursday a stress test found the country's biggest banks were robust and had a good level of liquidity.

Three of the country's smaller banks were estimated to have a need for strengthened capital, it said.

"It is our evaluation that potential problems amongst the smaller banks can be solved ... without affecting the financial stability in Denmark significantly," Nils Bernstein, the head of the central bank, said.

Denmark's three biggest banks are Danske Bank, Jyske Bank and Sydbank respectively. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Dan Lalor)