COPENHAGEN May 10 Denmark should force home
buyers to hold more equity than the current minimum level, which
would in turn make them less vulnerable to swings in property
values, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Wednesday.
While Danes are currently allowed to borrow up to 95 percent
of the cost of buying a home, this loan-to-value ratio should be
lowered to 90 percent or less, the agency added.
"The present requirement of five percent (equity) is very
low compared to other countries. Some countries demand a down
payment of 15 or 20 percent," David Hofman, the head of the IMF
mission to Denmark, told Reuters.
An ongoing boom in housing prices in urban areas, combined
with high household debt and the use of interest-only or
variable-rate mortgages, is driving up debt, he added.
Denmark's recent decision to raise the loan-to-value ceiling
for vacation homes to 75 percent from 60 percent runs counter to
the efforts to reduce housing risks, the IMF said.
