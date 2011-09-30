* C.bank moves to ease banks' access to liquidity
* Says to offer new 6-mth loan based on main policy rate
* Expands collateral basis
COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Denmark's central bank threw
a lifeline to the country's liquidity-squeezed banks on Friday
by offering a new six-month loan based on its main lending rate
and expanding the scope of collateral that it accepts.
Up to now the bank has provided one-week liquidity loans.
The Nationalbank had said last month it would slightly
expand the range of collateral that banks and mortgage lenders
could use when borrowing from the central bank by qualifying
shares in jointly owned corporations as security.
"The expansion has the goal of providing financial
institutions with access to borrow and thereby build a bridge to
a situation without state guarantees when those (guarantees)
expire in 2012 and 2013," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein
said in a statement.
The expansion of the collateral basis will take effect from
Oct. 1, the bank said.
