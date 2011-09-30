* C.bank moves to ease banks' access to liquidity

* Says to offer new 6-mth loan based on main policy rate

* Expands collateral basis

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Denmark's central bank threw a lifeline to the country's liquidity-squeezed banks on Friday by offering a new six-month loan based on its main lending rate and expanding the scope of collateral that it accepts.

Up to now the bank has provided one-week liquidity loans.

The Nationalbank had said last month it would slightly expand the range of collateral that banks and mortgage lenders could use when borrowing from the central bank by qualifying shares in jointly owned corporations as security.

"The expansion has the goal of providing financial institutions with access to borrow and thereby build a bridge to a situation without state guarantees when those (guarantees) expire in 2012 and 2013," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.

The expansion of the collateral basis will take effect from Oct. 1, the bank said. (Reporting by John Acher)