By John Acher and Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 Denmark's central bank threw a lifeline to the country's liquidity-squeezed banks on Friday by offering a new six-month loan based on its main lending rate and expanding the scope of collateral that it accepts from banks.

Due to international market turmoil and worries about the health of some of Denmark's smallest banks, Danish financial institutions have seen increasing funding costs and some have been shut out of international funding markets altogether.

Up to now the bank has provided one-week liquidity loans at the official lending rate, which stands at 1.55 percent.

"The facility will be offered on a monthly basis, starting Friday, October 28," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

The European Central Bank has already reintroduced six-month euro liquidity as well as three-month dollar liquidity operations, and is widely expected to reintroduce 12-month tenders to help banks with longer-term fundraising.

The Danish central bank said last month it would expand the range of collateral that banks could use when borrowing from the central bank to boost liquidity.

"The expansion of credit facilities is intended to supplement the banks' access to raise loans, thereby easing the transition to a situation without government guarantees when these guarantees expire in 2012 and 2013," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein said in a statement.

Up to now, Danish financial institutions have been able to borrow from the central bank by putting up government bonds or mortgage bonds as collateral.

From Oct. 1 the Nationalbank will also accept as collateral banks' credit claims "of good quality", the bank said.

"The Nationalbank estimates that this will increase the amount of eligible collateral by up to 400 billion Danish crowns," ($73.4 billion) the central bank said.

That figure compares with Danish banks' current liquid holdings of government bonds and mortgage bonds worth slightly less than 650 billion crowns, the central bank's spokesman said.

Peter Straarup, chief executive of Denmark's biggest financial group Danske Bank , welcomed the central bank's measure and said it would help.

"It will help the liquidity pressure, which we fear could be worse with the current European situation that is worrying," Straarup told Reuters.

"The fact today is that the international funding markets for issuing loans that run for a longer period are practically closed in Europe for nearly all banks, large and small," Straarup said. He said short-term funding markets were functioning for larger banks.

The central bank will accept simple claims and agreed overdrafts in crowns or euros as collateral, it said.

"The debtor must be a non-financial corporation, a public authority or a household," it said, adding that the debtor must reside in Denmark.

Such credit claims must meet the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority's definitions of credit claims in certain quality categories, the central bank said.

HAIRCUT

Such collateral will be subject to a haircut of 25 percent and a margin of 10 percent. The margin means banks can borrow up to 90 percent of the value of the collateral after the haircut.

The value of the collateral will be estimated as the remaining balance of loans as well as 90 percent of agreed overdrafts less charges owed and a 3 percent haircut on loans and overdrafts in euros, the bank said.

Banks must pledge top-up collateral if the value of the loan portfolio drops by more than 5 percent, the bank said.

Jyske Bank analyst Christian Hede said the new arrangement would improve access to liquidity, but would not prevent banks from being brought down by bad loans to their customers.

"This will enable financial institutions that are not able to fund themselves beyond state-guaranteed funding to pledge their own loans as collateral at the central bank," Hede said.

But Hede said the arrangement would not have prevented the collapse of Fjordbank Mors or Amagerbanken, two small institutions which fell into the hands of state administrators in February and June this year. ($1 = 5.452 Danish Crowns)