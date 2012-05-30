COPENHAGEN May 30 Moody's rating agency downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish banks on Wednesday, citing a difficult operating environment and reliance on market funding.

Moody's cut Danske Bank's long-term rating two notches, to Baa1 from A2, with a stable outlook - still within investment grade.

Moody's cut came the same day that Standard & Poor's lowered Danske Bank one notch to A-minus/A-2 from A/A-1.

Moody's also lowered the credit ratings of Jyske Bank , Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank and Ringkjobing Landbobank. (Reporting by John Acher)