COPENHAGEN May 30 Moody's rating agency
downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish
banks on Wednesday, citing a difficult operating environment and
reliance on market funding.
Moody's cut Danske Bank's long-term rating two notches, to
Baa1 from A2, with a stable outlook - still within investment
grade.
Moody's cut came the same day that Standard & Poor's lowered
Danske Bank one notch to A-minus/A-2 from A/A-1.
Moody's also lowered the credit ratings of Jyske Bank
, Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank and
Ringkjobing Landbobank.
(Reporting by John Acher)