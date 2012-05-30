* Moody's cuts Danske's long-term rating to Baa1
* Also lowers Jyske, Sydbank and 2 other Danish banks
* Cites difficult business environment, market funding
(Adds details, quotes, background)
By John Acher
COPENHAGEN, May 30 Moody's rating agency
downgraded its ratings of Denmark's biggest financial
institution, Danske Bank, and four other Danish
banks on Wednesday, citing a difficult operating environment and
reliance on market funding.
Moody's cut Danske Bank's long-term rating two notches, to
Baa1 from A2, with a stable outlook - still within investment
grade.
Moody's downgrade came the same day that Standard & Poor's
lowered Danske Bank one notch to A-minus/A-2 from A/A-1.
"The operating environment in Denmark is characterized by
weak economic growth, weakening real estate prices and
higher levels of unemployment," Moody's Investors Service said
in a statement.
Danske Bank said in a statement that it did not understand
Moody's "very negative view of the Danish banking sector."
"There is broad political support for a well-functioning
financial sector in Denmark, as evidenced by the various bank
packages, among other things," Chief Financial Officer
Henrik Ramlau-Hansen said in the statement.
He said the government had appointed a committee to
designate systemically important financial institutions
(SIFIs) and define special rules and considerations that would
apply to them.
"If Danske Bank is treated the same on that score as the
other large Nordic banks, our rating will be two notches
higher," he said.
Ramlau-Hansen said Danske Bank expected declining losses in
the coming years and had begun several initiatives to reduce
expenses and raise income that would improve earnings
significantly and further strengthen its capital base.
He said Danske has a strong liquidity base, and with a
capital base of 159 billion Danish crowns ($26.52 billion) and a
solvency need of 91 billion, it had a "very comfortable"
capital buffer of 68 billion crowns at the end of the first
quarter.
Moody's said: "The magnitude of some of today's downgrades
reflects a range of concerns, including the risk that some
institutions' concentrated loan books deteriorate amidst
difficult domestic and European conditions, with adverse
consequences on their ability to refinance maturing debt."
Moody's is in the midst of a wider review of European
banking systems and has recently cut the credit ratings of banks
in Italy, Spain and the Nordic region.
Moody's said Danish banks faced a difficult operating
environment, weakening asset quality and low profitability.
"Danish financial institutions face sluggish domestic
economic growth, weakening real estate prices and higher levels
of unemployment, as well as the risk of external shocks from the
ongoing euro area debt crisis," Moody's said in the statement.
The agency highlighted risks to the financial institutions
from relying on markets for their funding.
"Most market funds are in the form of covered bonds which
have historically been a stable funding source. But structural
changes to that market have increased refinancing risk, posing
a particular concern for mortgage credit institutions whose
access to alternative funding is limited," it said.
Moody's said the average senior long-term ratings for Danish
financial institutions was now Baa1 on an asset-weighted basis.
Moody's also lowered the credit ratings of Jyske Bank
, Sydbank, Spar Nord Bank and
Ringkjobing Landbobank.
It cut Jyske and Sydbank by two notches to Baa1, Spar Nord
Bank by a notch to Baa3, and Ringkjobing Landbobank by one notch
to Baa1.
The rating agency also lowered the ratings of three
specialised Danish credit institutions.
It downgraded mortgage lender Nykredit Realkredit by three
notches to Baa2, DLR Kredit by three notches to Ba1, and
specialised shipping finance institution Danmarks Skibskredit by
three pegs to Baa2, Moody's said.
($1 = 5.9964 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher; additional reporting by Luciana
Lopez in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz)