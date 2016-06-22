COPENHAGEN, June 22 (Reuters) -

* Danish banks and mortgage credit institutions will have to raise around 130 billion Danish crowns ($19.7 billion) in additional capital if the proposed Basel IV requirements are introduced in their current form, three lobby groups said in a joint statement

* "That would have far-reaching consequences for both the financial sector and the Danish society," The Danish Bankers Association, The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks and The Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation added

* The lobby groups do not support the Basel Committee's proposal for the construction of capital floors for banks as they believe it would distort the banks' risk policy

* "The proposal from Basel will cost jobs and growth across Europe," Ane Arnth Jensen, chief executive of The Association of Danish Mortgage Banks, said($1 = 6.6066 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Terje Solsvik)