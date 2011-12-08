COPENHAGEN Dec 8 Denmark's Danske Bank , Jyske Bank, Sybank and mortgage lender Nykredit passed the European Banking Authority's (EBA) test of resilience at 71 credit institutions, the banks said on Thursday.

The EBA set the limit for passing the Europe-wide stress test at a core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent. The purpose of the exercise was to clarify any recapitalisation needs of the European banking sector.

Danske Bank, Denmark's biggest banking group, said in a statement that its core tier 1 capital was calculated in the EBA test at 13.8 percent.

"Danske Bank's capital is thus well above the EBA's limit, and the bank has no need for additional capital," Danske Bank said in a statement.

Jyske Bank said its core tier 1 capital ratio was estimated at 12.3 percent, and Sydbank said its was measured at 12.8 percent.

Nykredit said its core 1 capital ratio was 14.04 percent.

"In our view, the new EBA stress test reaffirms Nykredit's solid capital structure," Group Managing Director Soren Holm said in a statement. (Reporting by John Acher)