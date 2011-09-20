COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of 2014 and 2021 government bonds:

Denmark 2014 bond <0#DK0992283=> Coupon: 2.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2014 Settlement: Sept 23, 2011

Previous Auction date Sept 20, 2011 Aug 16, 2011

Allotment price 103.62 102.48

Yield 0.83 1.21

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 32.34 2.60

Allotted (bln DKK) 12.40 600 mln

Bid-to-cover ratio 2.61 4.33 Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=> Coupon: 3.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2021 Settlement: Sept 23, 2011

Previous Auction date Sept 20, 2011 Sept 6, 2011

Allotment price 109.12 108.14

Yield 2.00 2.10

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 2.26 1.34

Allotted (bln DKK) 1.98 1.22

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.14 1.10

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 40 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2014 and 100 percent allotment at the cut-off level for the 2021. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)