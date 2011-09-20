COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of 2014 and 2021
government bonds:
Denmark 2014 bond <0#DK0992283=>
Coupon: 2.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2014
Settlement: Sept 23, 2011
Previous
Auction date Sept 20, 2011 Aug 16, 2011
Allotment price 103.62 102.48
Yield 0.83 1.21
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 32.34 2.60
Allotted (bln DKK) 12.40 600 mln
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.61 4.33
Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=>
Coupon: 3.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2021
Settlement: Sept 23, 2011
Previous
Auction date Sept 20, 2011 Sept 6, 2011
Allotment price 109.12 108.14
Yield 2.00 2.10
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 2.26 1.34
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.98 1.22
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.14 1.10
NOTE: The central bank said that there was
40 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level for the 2014 and 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off level for the 2021.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)