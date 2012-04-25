COPENHAGEN, April 25 Denmark will offer up to 6 billion Danish crowns ($1.06 billion)worth of a new inflation-linked 2023 government bond at a May 24 auction, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The Nationalbank had initially announced the plan to introduce a new 10-year inflation-linked bond last year.

The new bond will be linked to the Danish consumer price index and will have a coupon of 0.1 percent, with annual interest to be paid on Nov. 15, the bank said.

"The strategy is to build up the series to at least 20 billion crowns," the central bank said.

The bank's Government Debt Management department has received indications of interest in Danish crown-denominated inflation-linked bonds from Danish and foreign institutional investors, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 5.6352 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)