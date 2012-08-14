COPENHAGEN Aug 14 Denmark will offer to sell up to 5 billion crowns ($829.77 million) worth of a new 2023 government bond with a 1.5 percent coupon at an auction on Sept. 4, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The new bond will replace the 3 percent government bond maturing in 2021 as a key on-the-run issue, though the 2021 will continue as a 10-year benchmark until further notice, Nationalbank said in a statement. ($1 = 6.0257 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)