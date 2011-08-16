COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Tuesday of 2014 and 2021 government bonds: Denmark 2014 bond <0#DK0992283=> Coupon: 2.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2014 Settlement: Aug 19, 2011

Previous Auction date Aug 16, 2011 July 5, 2011

Allotment price 102.48 99.57

Yield 1.21 2.13

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 2.60 6.70

Allotted (mln DKK) 600 5.70

Bid-to-cover ratio 4.33 1.18 Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=>: Coupon: 3.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2021 Settlement: Aug 19

Previous Auction date Aug 16, 2011 June 21, 2011

Allotment price 104.05 98.60

Yield 2.55 3.16

Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A

Total bids (bln DKK) 8.18 4.26

Allotted (bln DKK) 5.23 3.86

Bid-to-cover ratio 1.56 1.10

NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level for both bonds.