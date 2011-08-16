COPENHAGEN, Aug 16 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of an auction on Tuesday of 2014 and 2021
government bonds:
Denmark 2014 bond <0#DK0992283=>
Coupon: 2.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2014
Settlement: Aug 19, 2011
Previous
Auction date Aug 16, 2011 July 5, 2011
Allotment price 102.48 99.57
Yield 1.21 2.13
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 2.60 6.70
Allotted (mln DKK) 600 5.70
Bid-to-cover ratio 4.33 1.18
Denmark 2021 bond <0#DK0992267=>:
Coupon: 3.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2021
Settlement: Aug 19
Previous
Auction date Aug 16, 2011 June 21, 2011
Allotment price 104.05 98.60
Yield 2.55 3.16
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 8.18 4.26
Allotted (bln DKK) 5.23 3.86
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.56 1.10
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100
percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level for both bonds.